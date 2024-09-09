Liberia: Stand Demands Public Release of 'Budget Tampering' Report

The Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), a pro-democracy advocacy group, has called on Speaker of the House of Representatives J. Fonati Koffa to publicly release the findings of the special investigative committee on the alleged tampering of Liberia's 2024 national budget. In a letter addressed to the Speaker, STAND emphasized the urgency of exposing and prosecuting those involved in the scandal, which allegedly resulted in the unauthorized reallocation of at least US$20 million.

STAND's chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu, Jr., underscored the gravity of the situation in the letter dated September 6, 2024, asserting that keeping the findings of the investigation secret creates "an atmosphere suggestive of either a cover-up or collusion." The advocacy group noted the growing public sentiment that both executive and legislative officials involved in the tampering might be shielded from accountability.

"Altering an enacted law, such as the budget, without following proper legislative processes is considered a forgery," Morlu wrote. He further stressed that "failure to act risks undermining the House's core responsibility of providing checks and balances, further eroding its credibility."

STAND commended the Speaker's initial steps in forming a committee to investigate the alleged tampering but criticized the lack of follow-up action. The organization demanded not only the release of the full investigative report but also immediate disciplinary and legal consequences for those implicated. According to the letter, this would include suspending involved officials from their committee roles and pursuing criminal prosecution.

The 'Budget Tampering' scandal

At the heart of the scandal is the revelation by a specialized committee of the House of Representatives that the 2024 national budget was unlawfully altered. The original budget, approved at US$738.8 million, was modified without plenary approval, leading to discrepancies amounting to at least US$20 million. The budget document was improperly recalled from the Executive by the Deputy Chief Clerk in May, allegedly at the request of the Senate's Secretary, which led to the loss of the original document, leaving only a copy for review.

Concerns were initially raised by Rep. Clarence Gahr and other lawmakers who questioned the legitimacy of the reallocations and called for an investigation. The most glaring irregularity involved reports being redirected to the Legislative Budget Office (LBO) rather than the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), as required by law.

Despite these findings, the House has yet to take decisive action, a decision that has drawn widespread criticism from the public and within the legislature. The lack of penalties for those involved has raised significant concerns about transparency and accountability in Liberia's legislative processes.

Advocacy groups call for action

STAND's letter highlighted the broader implications of inaction, noting that public trust in Liberia's governance is already low, particularly in the areas of transparency and accountability. The advocacy group stressed that this scandal presents an opportunity for the legislature to restore its credibility by taking firm corrective measures.

"The low public approval ratings of the House on matters of transparency and accountability make this case a crucial test of its commitment to upholding the law," Morlu said.

STAND also called for the dismissal and prosecution of any members of the executive branch involved in the tampering, pointing out that the lack of consequences so far has only deepened public disillusionment with the political system.

As Liberia prepares to review the 2024 Recast Budget, the public, lawmakers, and civil society groups like STAND continue to demand that those responsible for the budget alterations be held accountable to maintain the integrity of the country's fiscal processes.

With pressure mounting from advocacy groups and the general public, all eyes are now on Speaker Koffa and the House of Representatives to determine whether they will heed the call for transparency and justice in one of the largest financial controversies to hit the Liberian government in recent years.