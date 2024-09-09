Nigeria: NPFL 2025 Season Begins With Explosive Matches Live On Startimes

8 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)

The NPFL 2024/25 season is off to an exciting start, and today promises some thrilling encounters in the Nigerian topflight.

All the matches will be played simultaneously at 4 pm today. StarTimes' Beta Sports channel will air the game between Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United. With a refreshed squad, both teams are evenly matched making this a potential nail-biter.

Bendel Insurance will host Rivers United. Bendel Insurance, known for their solid defence, will look to leverage their home advantage. While Rivers United, a strong contender with a balanced squad, they will aim to start the season with a win. This match is expected to be a tough battle, with both teams having a history of close encounters.

Seasoned Kano Pillars will clash with freshly promoted Ikorodu City. Kano Pillars, with a passionate home crowd, are always a formidable opponent. Ikorodu City, newcomers to the league, will be eager to prove themselves. Kano Pillars' experience versus Ikorodu City's enthusiasm makes this a match to watch.

Kwara United, known for their attacking prowess, will look to dominate at home as they host Niger Tornadoes. But Niger Tornadoes, a resilient team, will aim to counter Kwara United's attacks. Expect a tough Cracker.

The Oriental Derby will be held in Owerri as Heartland FC host Enyimba FC. Heartland will be looking to make a strong start at home after re-invigorating their squad with new signings and trimming old legs. However, it will be a tough battle against Enyimba, one of the league's top teams who will be aiming for victory. This match is a classic rivalry and is expected to be fiercely contested.

These matches promise to deliver excitement and drama as teams vie for early season points. Which match are you most looking forward to?

Other matches on Sunday include Abia Warriors versus Remo Stars, Nasarawa United versus Shooting Stars, and Plateau United will host Katsina United.

Lobi Stars who are consistent performers will aim to secure an early win against Akwa United on Monday. Akwa United struggled to escape relegation last season. But the team has re-energised their squad with new signings for the new season. Sporting Life, citing FIFA's International Transfer Snapshot, reports that NPFL clubs made N15.4 billion from 196 transfers during the 2024 summer transfer window.

