Nigeria: Citing Medical Issues, Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale Proceeds On Indefinite Leave

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the request by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, to proceed on indefinite leave.

Ngelale, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, said he was proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to enable him to attend to the medical issues affecting his immediate nuclear family.

The presidential spokesman said he had on Friday submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, informing him of his decision to also step down as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Ngelale however added that he was looking forward to returning to full-time national service "when time, healing, and fate permit."

In the one-page four-paragraph statement posted on his Facebook page, he stated, inter alia: "On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

"While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonising decision - entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity and official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

"I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

"I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and me during this time," the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has accepted Ngelale's request to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence due to personal and health reasons.

In a statement released yesterday to State House Correspondents by the Presidency, President Tinubu expressed understanding and sympathy for Ngelale's decision, extending heartfelt prayers and best wishes to him and his family during this challenging time.

The statement further said the president hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health.

Tinubu also acknowledged Ngelale's tireless efforts and dedication to serving the nation, thanking him for his remarkable contributions, particularly in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action.

The presidency, however, requested that the privacy of Ngelale and his family be respected during his leave of absence.

The statement did not specify who would assume Ngelale's responsibilities in his absence.

"The president has received the memo from Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President as well as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, informing of his decision to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal and health reasons.

"The president accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.

"While extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Chief Ngelale and his family during this challenging moment, the President hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health.

"The president notes his tireless efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanks him for the remarkable contributions he made in his various capacities, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.

"The president wishes him well in all his future endeavors.

"During this period, we kindly ask that the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected," the statement added.