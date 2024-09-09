Nigeria - Protecting the Vulnerable On the Path to Progress

opinion

Abuja, Nigeria — Returning to Nigeria after five years, I was struck by the changes - both the challenges and the opportunities. To better understand these dynamics, I have been undertaking visits to states across Nigeria.

In Lagos, I saw young people using technology to drive innovation and address social issues. In Enugu and Anambra, I witnessed the transformative power of innovation in education and healthcare, and the critical role of traditional leaders in promoting sustainable development. In the Northwest, I met with seven state governors eager to collaborate with the UN on issues ranging from insecurity to climate change.

The economic landscape has shifted dramatically, with the currency depreciation impacting everyone, but especially the most vulnerable. The new government, just over one year in office, has initiated needed economic reforms intended to improve the macro-economic space and the governance of the country's resources.

As the reforms are yet to produce results, we are observing unintended consequences such as high cost of goods and services, mostly food, fuel and transport, resulting in hardship for the people, especially the poorest - as the cost of living has skyrocketed.

The UN needs to engage differently to make an impact in Nigeria and adapt our work to align with the development aspirations of the country. As I took on the role of the Resident Coordinator (RC), five months ago, I prioritized high-level engagement with government partners to demonstrate our support and offer the UN's convening power and resources.

We are committed to helping Nigeria build a new narrative, with the leaders of Nigeria in the driver's seat, one focused on opportunities and hope for the future, particularly for its young people.

Economic reforms with a human face

While the government's economic reforms are essential, they must also protect the most vulnerable. The UN in Nigeria is supporting the implementation of a robust social safety net, and the Resident Coordinator's Office (RCO) plays a critical role in streamlining these efforts. For instance, while UN Children'd Fund (UNICEF) and World Food Programme (WFP) might both be working on aspects of implementing social transfers, the RCO brings them together to ensure coordination, avoid duplication, and maximize the use of resources.

The RCO also fosters vital partnerships, such as with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs); Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Federal Ministry of Youth Development; National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), among others; to leverage national capacities and ensure the sustainability of our initiatives.

In the current resource-constrained environment of international development, it is imperative that we harness the collective strengths of UN agencies. By working together, we can more effectively address the multifaceted challenges facing Nigeria and ensure that the most vulnerable are protected during this period of economic transition.

The UN in Nigeria continues to offer assistance with vulnerability assessments, building a strong beneficiary registry system, and reinforcing the distribution of cash transfers to millions of households, particularly targeting women, youth, and persons with disabilities. The RCO plays a vital role in ensuring these efforts are well-coordinated and impactful.

We bring together the expertise of various UN agencies, leveraging UNICEF's, WFP's and International Labour Organization's (ILO) experience in areas such as improving policy, data collection, social registry, vulnerability assessments, communication, and monitoring - this collaboration guarantees effectiveness and efficiency. We also work with external partners like the World Bank and the European Union through the Social Protection Development Partners' Group to leverage their knowledge and resources.

Additionally, we hope to support urgent acceleration in social transfers and more systemic improvement, drawing on the technical capabilities of agencies like UNICEF, WFP, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ILO, and International Organization for Migration (IOM) to better target the poorest populations.

The RCO also facilitates partnerships with government agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, National Bureau of Statistics, to build a strong registry system using innovations like biometric technology, enhancing effective monitoring, and ensuring all vulnerable groups are reached.

Given the importance of building trust around the current economic reforms, the UN Information Centre, under the guidance of the RC, has offered a country-wide and robust communication and advocacy strategy hinged on a multi-channel approach to reach everyone. The effort has included important partnerships with telecommunications companies, media, private sector, community service organizations, among others.

Dealing with displacement

The Northeast, grappling with a protracted humanitarian crisis, has understandably the strongest UN presence in Nigeria. Here, the RCO plays a critical role in coordinating the diverse efforts of UN agencies, NGOs, and the government to address the complex needs of internally displaced people (IDPs) and find lasting solutions.

Under the leadership of the RC, the UN Country Team in Nigeria has actively championed the Secretary-General's Action Agenda on Internal Displacement. Nigeria, out of the 15 countries with the highest number of displaced people globally, is the most advanced in planning for durable solutions.

This led to the recent launch, of government plans placing over 4 million IDPs and returnees on pathways to solutions. By fostering collaboration and strategic planning, the RCO has been instrumental in supporting this government effort.

Collaboration to accelerate the SDGs

The Secretary-General's recent SDG Report underscores the global shortfall in progress. Nigeria, currently ranked 146th out of 167 countries, needs urgent action to accelerate progress towards the Goals.

While there are improvements in health (SDG 3) and water and sanitation (SDG 6), progress is insufficient to achieve the targets on time. Given its demographic size and influence in Africa, success in Nigeria can have a ripple effect across the continent.

Therefore, it is time for an end to business as usual. We must embrace a new era of collaboration, one that harnesses the power of innovation, optimizes scarce resources, and fosters stronger partnerships. Through intensified advocacy and coordinated efforts with the international community, civil society, the private sector, and government, we can unlock Nigeria's vast potential and accelerate progress towards the SDGs.

The time for transformative change is now, and together, we can build a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for Nigeria.

This blog was written by Mohamed M. Malick Fall, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria. To learn more about the work of the UN in Nigeria visit nigeria.un.org Source: UN Development Coordination Office, New York.

