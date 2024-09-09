Ghana, Liberia Fire Services to Enhance Fire Safety Management

The Fire Services of Ghana and Liberia have affirmed their commitment to sharing ideas and expertise to help advance fire safety management in their respective countries.

This, they said, would ensure the safety of lives and promote economic development.

The two agencies affirmed their commitment when Colonel (Col) Barvoul Warsuwah, Chief Fire Officer of Liberia, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Julius Aalebkure Kuunuor, in Accra, yesterday.

This visit was to foster collaboration and strengthen the ties between the fire services of the two countries.

It was also to explore avenues for cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two nations' fire services, and also share best practices and discuss strategic ways to enhance fire safety measures and emergency response protocols.

Col. Warsuwah expressed his admiration for the operational efficiency of the GNFS, and emphasised the critical role of love and compassion in building a cohesive and effective fire fighting team.

Mr Kuunuor lauded the growing collaboration between the two fire services, particularly the 2022 partnership in which GNFS officers were deployed to Liberia to train personnel of the Liberia National Fire and Rescue Service.

He congratulated Col. Warsuwah on his recent appointment by President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, and praised the visit as a timely initiative that would further strengthen the relationship between the two institutions.

In a related development, the GNFS presented the Liberian delegation with a commemorative gift that included a plaque, calendar, and a traditional Kente sash adorned with the GNFS logo.

The GNFS also presented Adinkra symbols, representing safety and security--symbolising Ghana's rich cultural heritage and the GNFS's unwavering commitment to public safety, to the delegation.

The Liberian delegation, included Mr Matthew Freeman, Managing Director of PS Trade Ghana and Mr Emmanuel Ebo Budu-Mensah, President of Perfect Care Institute of Fire and Safety Engineering.

The visit commenced with a ceremonial Guard of Honour Parade, officially ushering the Liberian delegation.