Ghana: Umat Student Emerges Winner of 2024 Presidential Pitch

Mr Samuel Naamgwinaa, a first-year student pursuing a Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), has emerged as the overall winner of the 2024 Presidential Pitch.

Samuel's innovative creation, the "Smart Switch," captured the attention of President Nana Akufo Addo, the judges and audiences alike, earning him top honours in a 3-day competition, which took place last month.

The Smart Switch is an automated system that allows users to remotely control their light consumption, significantly reducing energy wastage and contributing to Ghana's energy conservation efforts.

Samuel's pitch stood out for its ingenuity, ease of use, and seamless integration into existing systems, leaving a lasting impression on the panel.

This year's Presidential Pitch attracted over 300 applicants, with only 10 finalists making it to the final round.

Samuel not only claimed the ultimate prize of GH¢200,000 but also received an additional GH¢50,000 pledge from the President, on 23rd, the final day of the pitch, who was notably impressed by Samuel's presentation and the depth of his innovative thinking.

Samuel's journey to this victory began with his participation in the 2024 KIC Agritech Challenge Classic, representing Takoradi Technical University.

In an interview, Mr Naamgwinaa credited the Challenge for playing a pivotal role in his success.

"The KIC Market Research Tours, capacity building trainings, particularly on Business Concepts, and the Pitch Decks shared by Ato Ultzen-Appiah and other resource persons were crucial in my preparation for the final pitch," he explained.

He said, "Although I had participated in similar pitches before, I rarely won prizes. However, since joining the KIC Agritech Challenge, I have been empowered through its structured capacity-building programmes, inspiring me to aim for and achieve success this time around. I extend my sincere appreciation to KIC, the Takoradi Technical University team, and the Mastercard Foundation for their unwavering support."

Looking ahead, he expressed enthusiasm and optimism about the future of his KIC Agritech journey.

He and his team are now focused on developing a new concept that applies the same automation principles to the agricultural sector, with the goal of benefiting smallholder farmers in the Western Region and across Ghana.