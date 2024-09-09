Ghana: Tragedy! 10 Perish in Ghastly Crash .On Mim-Goaso Highway

Ten people have been confirmed dead while 32 others were injured in a gory accident on Mim-Goaso Highway, in the Ahafo Region.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the driver of the bus attempted to overtake a timber truck, but ended up crashing into another truck causing the accident.

The reports indicated that eight persons lost their lives on

the spot and two other victims died while being transported to the Goaso Government Hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness account indicated that a bus with registration number AC775-24 belonging to Infixwood Processing Company at Mim, conveying 50 workers on Friday around 5am, crashed into a timber truck with no registration number, killing eight people on the spot with 32 injured.

The eyewitness said the driver of the bus attempted to overtake the timber truck and ended up veering into the truck due to thick smoke emitting from the truck, which interfered with his vision.

The Emergency Nursing Specialist of the Goaso Government Hospital, Vera Fabia Annor, confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times, when contacted.

According to her, two of the accident victims being transported died on the way while the rest were responding to treatment.

She said five of the victims, who were on critical condition, had been transported to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The bodies of the 10, all males, have been deposited at the mortuary at the same hospital for autopsy and preservation.