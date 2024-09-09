Ghana: Thousands Turn Out for 2024 Kgl Foundation Millennium Marathon

Thousands of runners filled the streets of Accra on Saturday for the 2024 KGL Foundation Millennium Marathon, an event that saw participants from various African countries, including Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

The marathon featured two main races: a 5-kilometre fun run and a more competitive 21-kilometre race.

Starting at the Accra Sports Stadium and ending at the Independence Square, the event drew a mix of elite athletes and casual runners, highlighting the broad appeal of the marathon.

The 21km race crowned its winner in a closely contested competition, while the top 25 finishers were awarded prizes, acknowledging their hard work and perseverance. Beyond the races, the event offered a range of fun activities for both participants and spectators. These included live music performances, food stalls, and interactive games, adding a festive element to the day.

Commemorative paraphernalia, including custom-branded medals and wristbands, were distributed to runners and attendees alike, helping to make the event memorable.

The 2024 Millennium Marathon also aligned with the KGL Foundation's focus on health and sports. The Foundation, the title sponsor of the event, used the marathon as a platform to emphasise its commitment to improve the well-being of Ghanaians.

"This marathon showcases our belief that promoting health and sports is essential to uplifting our communities," said Mr Nii Annorbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager of the KGL Foundation, who presented the ultimate prize to the 21km winner on behalf of the CEO.

The marathon continues to grow in significance, fostering both national pride and regional unity. The KGL Foundation's involvement underscores its dedication to creating lasting impact across Ghana through health initiatives and sporting events