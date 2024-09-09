Cote d'Ivoire: African Journalists Poised to Lead Climate Action to Realise Trust Transition

This landmark event brought together leaders of journalist unions from 29 countries across Africa's five regions, reinforcing their critical roles as both media professionals and trade unionists in advancing climate justice and promoting Africa's just transition.

Supported by Mondiaal FNV and Oxfam, the conference saw robust participation from journalist unions and environmental advocates. The deliberations addressed the immense challenges and opportunities Africa faces in responding to climate change. As one of the most vulnerable continents to climate impacts, Africa urgently needs its journalists to take the lead in reshaping public narratives, demanding accountability and driving climate action.

The two-day programme featured interactive sessions and expert-led panels focused on key themes, including just transition, climate justice, advanced storytelling techniques and the safety of journalists covering environmental issues. Participants explored how African media can effectively frame the continent's climate narrative while also advocating for fair and inclusive development policies.

Held alongside the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), the conference played a critical role in shaping both regional and global climate agendas. Among the key outcomes was the recognition of the importance of a just transition for Africa and the indispensable role of journalism in promoting equitable, sustainable economies. The sessions highlighted how the media can spotlight green job creation and emphasised the need for African journalists to lead the charge in shaping perceptions and influencing policies for a fairer, more sustainable future.

The President of FAJ, Omar Faruk Osman, said "the narrative of Africa's climate crisis must swiftly shift from one of vulnerability and despair to one of resilience, opportunity and leadership'. This conference, he emphasised, must armed African journalists with the critical tools to lead the transformation, positioning them as central actors in the global climate movement. 'Our journalists are not just amplifying African voices in international platforms--they are demanding decisive action and equity in addressing the continent's distinct climate challenges."

He further noted "African journalists are no longer passive bystanders - they are indispensable architects of change in the fight for climate justice. Their role in steering Africa's just transition is non-negotiable, especially as the continent grapples with some of the most devastating impacts of climate change. By uncovering the stark realities of environmental degradation and holding power to account, they are driving the urgent transition towards inclusive, low-carbon growth'.

The Chairperson of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN), Ambassador Ali Daud Mohammed, presented Africa's key positions and priorities for COP29 during the conference. He highlighted the vital role of journalists in amplifying African narratives on climate justice, ensuring the continent's voice plays a central role in global climate negotiations. Ambassador Daud reaffirmed AGN's commitment to working closely with FAJ and its affiliated journalist unions, emphasising the importance of collaborating to elevate Africa's priorities and solutions. This cooperation, he noted, is crucial to achieving impactful outcomes, particularly on the critical issue of just transition.

The Director of the ILO Office in Abidjan, Coumba Diop, underscored the role of the media in the fight against climate change. Media professionals she said, are vital in shaping public understanding and narratives around climate change and the need for immediate action. 'Your influence extends far beyond simply reporting events; you play a critical role in educating the public, shaping perceptions and driving action. You can help communicate the benefits of a just transition, such as job creation, economic resilience and environmental sustainability, while addressing the social impacts on affected communities."

A significant outcome of the Continental Conference was the adoption of the Abidjan Declaration, a landmark statement calling for enhanced collaboration between journalists, trade unions and civil society to amplify African perspectives in climate discussions. The Declaration stressed the urgency of advancing the just transition in Africa by advocating for inclusive, low-carbon development strategies that prioritise equitable job creation and sustainable growth. It also highlighted the need for strong accountability mechanisms to ensure governments and corporations uphold their climate commitments.

Moreover, an Action Plan was developed, providing a clear roadmap for advancing climate action across the continent. The Action Plan emphasised the importance of fostering continued climate awareness and education across African media platforms, ensuring that the public remains informed about the realities and solutions to climate change. It also addressed the critical need to strengthen the safety of journalists reporting on environmental and climate issues, protecting them from harassment, censorship and threats.

The Abidjan Declaration and Action Plan reflect the collective determination of African journalists to lead the charge for climate action and champion the just transition agenda across the continent. By strengthening their capacity, African journalists are well-positioned to shape global climate narratives and advocate for solutions that serve the interests of Africa and its people.

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

1st Floor, Maison de la Presse, 5 Rue X Corniche, Medina,

BP 64257, Dakar, Senegal

Tel: +221- 33 867 95 86/87; Fax: +221- 33 827 02