Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts UK, Europe-Bound Cocaine, Opioids in Female Sanitary Pads, Hair Cream

Abuja — Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted at three courier firms in Lagos consignments of cocaine and pharmaceutical opioids concealed in ladies' sanitary pads and hair treatment cream loaded in containers heading to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Cyprus.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, said in one of the logistics companies, not less than 30 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.1 kilogrammes were concealed in hair cream containers were recovered by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, during examination of cargoes going to Ireland last Tuesday. Another consignment of 24 parcels of cocaine weighing 862 grammes also hidden in hair cream containers meant for delivery in UK was equally intercepted at the same company last Tuesday.

Another consignment of 24 parcels of cocaine weighing 862 grammes also hidden in hair cream containers meant for delivery in UK was equally intercepted at the same on company last Friday.

Babafemi also revealed that a total of 525 pills of tramadol 225mg and ecstasy (MDMA) concealed in ladies' sanitary pads going to Cyprus were seized at another courier firm in Lagos by NDLEA operatives last Tuesday, while a shipment of 200 ampoules of promethazine injection and pentazocine injection hidden in food items and herbs heading to London, UK, was also seized by operatives on last Wednesday.

He said operatives equally intercepted another consignment of tramadol 225mg buried in granulated melon that came from Cameroon going to South Africa last Friday.

He also disclosed that no fewer than 550,000 pills of tramadol were intercepted at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt last Monday during a joint examination of a cargo that came from Delhi, India, with men of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) while a suspect was already arrested in connection with the seizure.

He said in Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives supported by men of the Nigerian Army last Tuesday and Wednesday stormed three camps in the Ise-Ekiti forest reserve, Ise/Orun Local Government Area, where over 100,000 kilogrammes of cannabis spread across 51 hectares of farm land were destroyed, noting that the affected settlements include Aba Saalaja with 23 hectares; Aba Paanu with 12 hectares, and Aba Arogunmatidi with 16 hectares, all within the Ise-Ekiti forest reserve.

Babafemi said two suspects, Bala Musa, 42, and Danladi Muhammad, 44, were arrested last Friday on Toro-Jos road, Kaduna, with 305kg cannabis concealed in false compartment of a J5 boxer bus marked YLA 682 XM, while another suspect, Aminu Ayuba, 24, was arrested in possession of 18 kilogrammes of same substance at Makarfi town. Two others: Umar Usman, 40, and Zubairu Kabiru, 45, were arrested on Zaria- Kaduna highway in possession of 1,300 tablets of tramadol, all same day.

In Jigawa State, Uzairu Ya'u, 30, was nabbed with 32.6 kilogrammes of cannabis last Thursday at Koran Shehu, while operatives in Kogi State last Wednesday intercepted 77,300 pills of tramadol, diazepam and exol-5 as well as 1,230 bottles of codeine on a commercial bus driven by Attai Okolo, 68, along Aloma - Ejule road, Ofu LGA, Kogi state.

Another suspect, Mohammed Idris, 56, was nabbed on Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway last Tuesday with 42.400 kilogrammes cannabis coming from Lagos en route Kano, while NDLEA operatives in Borno State arrested Idris Muhammad, 40, at Ramat area of Maiduguri last Thursday with 13,100 pills of tramadol, their counterparts in Kano last Wednesday nabbed Hakilu Usman, 35, with 25.8 kilogrammes cannabis and 3,000 pills of diazepam on Kano-Daura road.

In Taraba State, no fewer than 87,790 pills of tramadol were recovered from Musa Adamu, 30, when he was arrested in Zing, while in Osun State, a raid of the home of a drug kingpin, Mayowa Awe (aka Bishop) in Ilesa last Wednesday led to the seizure of 43 grammes of crack cocaine, 23 grammes of methamphetamine, 17.126 kilogrammes cannabis and a locally made pistol.

Babafemi noted that with the same vigour, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in

While commending the officers and men of DOGI, PHIA, Ekiti, Kano, Osun, Taraba, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kogi, Bauchi, and Borno State Commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), noted that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country are well appreciated.

He, however, urged them not to rest on their oars but continue to intensify ongoing drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.