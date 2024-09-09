Nigeria: Sports Minister's Whatsapp Number Hacked

The WhatsApp number of the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has been hacked.

His number was hacked on Monday. Disclosing the information, Diana-Mary Nsan, SA Media to the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, advised Nigerians to ignore any message emanating from Enoh's WhatsApp number.

According to him: "Good day Ladies and Gentlemen. It is of great importance I bring to your notice, that the watsapp number of the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has been hacked.

"Please, do not respond to any message or messages demanding from you or making request, as that fellow isn't the Sports Minister. The situation will be arrested. Do accept our assurances and best regards".