Nigeria: Majeeed Signs Deals With Sports Firm

BetBaba, a leading sports betting company in Nigeria, has officially announced popular singer Majeeed as its new brand ambassador.

The announcement was made at a grand unveiling ceremony held in Lagos, where key stakeholders and members of the press gathered to witness the formalization of this strategic partnership.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Managing Director and CEO of BetBaba, Mr. Francis Ifie, described the partnership as a strategic move aimed at connecting more deeply with their target audience. According to Mr. Ifie, Majeeed has a fan base of young, enthusiastic, and passionate followers, which BetBaba resonates with as well. By partnering with Majeeed, BetBaba hopes to leverage his influence to engage and captivate the younger demographic that forms a significant portion of its customer base.

Majeeed expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting that it aligns with his values of creativity, innovation, and youth empowerment. "I am thrilled to be associated with BetBaba, a brand that values not just entertainment but also creates opportunities for young Nigerians to engage in sports and gaming in a fun and responsible way," he said.

With the 2024/2025 football season now underway, BetBaba has announced plans to introduce several exciting new features on its betting platform. Mr. Ifie emphasized that the company is committed to enhancing the user experience by adding innovative betting options and promotional offers tailored to suit all types of players, from seasoned bettors to newcomers exploring the platform. "We understand that our users crave more than just betting; they want an engaging experience that includes competitive odds, real-time statistics, and features that make every game thrilling," he said.

BetBaba's decision to appoint Majeeed as its official brand ambassador is a well-thought-out move that aligns with its strategic objectives of growth and user engagement. As both brands come together, it marks the beginning of a new era of entertainment and responsible gaming in Nigeria, promising a win-win for both BetBaba and its users.