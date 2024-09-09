Nigeria: Nasarawa Swan Decorates Gov Sule As Grand Patron

The Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa state chapter has appointed the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, as its Grand Patron.

The decoration was made when the chairman of the association, Comrade Smah George led the association's National President, Comrade Isaiah Benjamin, Secretary General, Ikenna Okonkwo and other members of the union on a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullah Sule at Government House, Lafia.

He said "Your Excellency's leadership, vision and commitment to sports development in Nasarawa State and Nigeria make you an ideal figure to serve as our Grand Patron.

"Your endorsement will significantly enhance our efforts in achieving our set goals as sports journalists and further project the achievements of your administration in the sports industry."

Responding, Governor Sule who accepted the appointment, commended the leadership of SWAN in the state for the honour and promised to support the association's aim and objectives.

Sule added that the state has great potential in various areas including sports and urged sports journalists to promote young talents through their reportage.

Daily Trust reports that some of the highlights of the visit included the presentation of a letter designating the Governor as Grand Patron and his decoration by Comrade Isaiah, President of the Association, and Comrade George, Chairman of the Nasarawa State SWAN chapter.