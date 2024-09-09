Nigeria: Jajere Lauds Super Eagles On Emphatic Victory Over Cheetahs

The deputy chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Muhammed Buba Jajere has lauded the Super Eagles on their convincing victory over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the opening match of the 2025 AFCON qualifying series.

On Saturday, September 7, the three-time African champions were in an imperious form as a brace by Ballon d' Or nominee, Ademola Lookman, and a goal by the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, gave them a resounding victory over the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Reacting to the victory, Hon. Jajere said it was well-deserved as he maintained that the Super Eagles re-enacted the same form and performance that earned them second place finish at the last AFCON in Cote d' Ivoire.

He reiterated that the players showed the right attitude and fighting spirit that Nigerians always want to see them display when playing for the country.

Hon. Jajere also commended Osimhen, who put behind him his recent transfer troubles to score the 'assurance' goal for the Super Eagles.

"The boys put up a spectacular performance and must be commended. They indeed deserved the massive victory.

"Unlike what we saw of the team in their last two World Cup qualifiers, the players showed more hunger and determination to start the AFCON qualifiers strongly.

"While I acknowledge the contributions of every member of the team, I must specially appreciate Osimhen who overcame his recent challenges to play for the Super Eagles.

"In fact, his goal extinguished the pressure the visitors were mounting to draw level. I salute his patriotism and courage," said Hon. Jajere who is representing the Fika/Fune Federal Constituency of Yobe State.

Next for the Super Eagles in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers is a clash with Rwanda's Amavubi in Kigali on Tuesday afternoon.