Nigeria: Pillars Welcome New Boys Ikorodu United With 3-0 Thrashing

Former Nigerian champions, Kano Pillars welcomed newly promoted Ikorodu United to the topflight with a convincing 3-0 defeat in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week one match played yesterday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

After a barren first half, the baptism of fire for the Lagos boys began in the 59th minute when Umar Mustapha broke the deadlock to put the hosts in front.

Ten minutes later, inspirational captain, Rabiu Ali doubled Pillars' lead before new signing Zulkilfilu Rabiu sealed victory with the third goal in the 79th minute.

Elsewhere, away victories were recorded in Umuahia, Ilorin and Owerri where Remo Stars, Niger Tornadoes and Enyimba stunned Abia Warriors, Kwara United and Heartland respectively.

In Umuahia, Super Eagles defender, Sodiq Ismail, put Remo Stars ahead in the 49th minute before Jide Fatokun wrapped up the maximum points for the visitors in the 62nd minute.

Last season's strugglers, Niger Tornadoes edged Kwara United 2-1 in Ilorin after Joseph Godstime and Ibrahim Sabiu scored a goal each for the 'Ikon Allah' boys in the 32nd and 69th minute before the hosts reduced the deficient in the seventh minute of second half added time.

At the Dan Anyiam Stadium, former African champions, Enyimba fought back to beat Heartland 3-1 in the first 'Oriental derby' of the season.

Lawal Suraju gave the 'Naze Millionaires' the lead in the 53rd minute but a goal by Ihemekwele in the 65th minute and Clinton Jephta's brace turned the contest in favour of the 'Peoples Elephants'.

At the New Jos Township Stadium, Plateau United's Olawale Doyeni scored from the spot in the 23 minute as the 'Peace boys' piped Katsina United 1-0, Sunshine Stars walloped Bayelsa United 3-0 in Akure while Nasarawa United, Bendel Insurance shared the spoils with 3SC and Rivers United respectively.

Ten-man Rivers United forced Bendel Insurance to a 0-0 draw in Benin City just as 3SC rallied back to draw 1-1 with Nasarawa United in Lafia.

Week one matches will be concluded today with the remaining fixtures between Lobi Stars and Akwa United at the Lafia Township Stadium.