Nigeria: FIFA U20 WWC - Falconets Beat Venezuela 4-0 to Reach Round of 16

Nigeria U20 women national team, the Falconets beat Venzuela 4-0 in their final Group D game to qualify for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia on Saturday.

Goals from Aminat Bello in the 16th with Chiamaka Okwuchukwu doubling the advantage on the 28th minute before Flourish Sebastine added the third at the dying minutes of the first half taking Nigeria to a comfortable lead going into the dug out.

Joy Igbokwe added that last goal to seal the successful group stage game two wins in three matches.

Nigeria in Group D had beaten Korea Republic 1-0 in the first match before falling 1-3 to the firepower of Germany in the Matchday 2 tie.

In the group's other game, South Korea pipped Germany 1-0 to record their first win of the tournament.

Germany ended as group winners after amassing six points from three points, while the Falconets finished second also on six points.

South Korea placed third with four points and Venezuela placed bottom with just one point.

Other teams who have also progressed into the round of 16 are France, hosts Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.

This is the ninth time Falconets have qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup having achieved same feat in 2004 in Thailand, in 2006 in Russia, in 2008 in Chile, in 2010 when Germany hosted the competition and in 2012 in Japan.