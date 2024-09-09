Nigeria: Flood Displaces 49,000 in Yobe

Flood caused by days of rains has displaced 49,000 persons in Yobe State.

The executive secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, who disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu at the weekend, said 18,000 households were affected by the devastating flood across 408 communities.

He added that 400 persons sustained various degrees of injuries from the disaster.

"At least 23,000 shelters (mud houses) including public facilities were also affected and three major roads/ bridges disconnected across the 17 LGAs of the state," he said.

He disclosed that the state government has begun the disbursement of N50,000 to displaced persons in camps, and N30,000 to flood victims hosted by communities.

"As directed by Gov Mai Mala Buni, registered flood victims have started receiving cash. This, in addition to many responses across the state, aims at cushioning the hardship the victims are undergoing," he said.

Goje added that first line support in terms of food and non-food items were delivered in most of the camps where victims were temporarily sheltered as registration and validation continued across all locations in the state depending on the severity and availability of resources.

"Victims do receive either medical support, food, non-food items, hygiene/dignity kits, cash or a combination of any of the available resources," Goje stated. (NAN)