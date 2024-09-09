Nigeria: 16 Children Rescued From Suspected Trafficker - Police

"One individual has been arrested, and an investigation is underway to identify other accomplices."

The police in Rivers State have busted a child trafficking ring, rescuing 16 children and arresting a female suspect linked to the crime.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the rescue in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Port Harcourt.

She said that the children were found in an estate in Ozuoba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

"The 16 children were rescued by our police operatives in Ozuoba following a tip-off and conducting intelligence gathering in the area.

"One individual has been arrested, and an investigation is underway to identify other accomplices," she said.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, said that the case has been referred to the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit for further investigation.

NAN recalls that residents of Ozuoba had raised alarm about the suspect, who frequently returned home with different children.

A witness, who gave her name as Faith, alleged that the woman had been "taking children from nearby communities and churches".

She said, "On Sunday, some individuals confronted her and inquired what she was doing with so many children, but she could not provide a satisfactory explanation, prompting them to contact the police."

Another witness, who did not want his name mentioned in the report, said that the suspect had been residing in the fenced compound with numerous children for over two years.