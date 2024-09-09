Apply to the Princeton in Africa Fellowship Program - Deadline for 2025-26 Fellowship Applications is October 27th, 2024

Applications are now open for the 2025-26 Princeton in Africa fellowship. Visit our website to apply by October 27, 2024.

Princeton in Africa's 2025-26 fellowship application is now live! To access the application and find out more information about Princeton in Africa, please visit the " How to Apply " section of their website. Please share with any rising seniors or recent university graduates who may be interested in this unique opportunity .

The deadline for 2025-26 fellowship applications is Sunday, October 27th, 2024 at 11:59 PM Eastern.

PRINCETON IN AFRICA FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM

Princeton in Africa (PiAf) is a non-profit organization that offers year-long paid post-graduate fellowship opportunities with a variety of organizations working across the African continent. Fellowships are open to graduates of U.S.-accredited colleges & universities as well as colleges & universities based on the African continent through our Nexus program . A list of our current 2024-25 Fellows can be found here .

Since its launch in 1999, PiAf has placed more than 700 Fellows in over 110 host organizations and 37 countries across the continent. PiAf Fellows work in many different sectors, including international humanitarian aid, public & community health, business & economic development, agricultural development, and education & youth capacity building. Our host organizations include the African Leadership Academy, Baylor College of Medicine Children's Foundation, International Rescue Committee, International Livestock Research Institute, Pangea Global Ventures, and many other organizations – both large and small - doing remarkable work around the African continent.

Princeton in Africa expects to offer approximately35 fellowships in about 14 countries in the 2025-26 fellowship year. Princeton in Africa Fellows serve organizations in a variety of sectors and fill roles within the organizations including Communications, Research, Business Development, Financial Analysis, Grant Writing, Program Management and Monitoring and Evaluation. Fellowships offer an incredible opportunity for personal and professional development, skill building and launching a meaningful career.

NEXUS PROGRAM

In 2025-26, Princeton in Africa will continue the Nexus Program for its third year. The Princeton in Africa Nexus Program pairs 5 Nexus Fellows, who are citizens of African countries educated and resident on the African continent, with 5 Fellows educated at U.S. accredited institutions in the same fellowship host organizations on the African continent for a co-fellow exchange of skills, knowledge, leadership, and technical expertise. All Nexus applicants must be citizens of an African country who are residing on the African continent and who are recent graduates or graduating seniors of a bachelor's, master's or PhD program at an African university. The Nexus is an addition to PiAf's signature fellowship program tailored for young leaders educated at U.S.-accredited institutions. Additional information regarding Nexus can be found here as well as in our FAQs .

LEARN MORE

Princeton in Africa will be holding several info sessions in the coming weeks for interested applicants to learn more about the program and application process. The first in this series is our Prospective Applicants Info Session, scheduled for Tuesday, September 17 from 12:00-1:30 PM Eastern. We'll also be hosting a Professional Sectors Alumni Panel on September 24th and a Black & African Alumni Panel on October 1.

Prospective applicants should email piafapp@princetoninafrica.org to join the email list and get updates about these events. Prospective applicants can also connect with Princeton in Africa on Instagram (@princetoninafrica), Twitter (@PiAfinAction), Facebook, and LinkedIn.