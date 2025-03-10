Princeton in Africa announces its 25th Anniversary Gala, to be held on Wednesday, April 23rd at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City

New York — Princeton in Africa announces its 25th Anniversary Gala, to be held on Wednesday, April 23rd at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. For the past 25 years, Princeton in Africa has maintained a stalwart commitment to developing young leaders who are committed to Africa's advancement. The organization connects highly-skilled, dedicated, and visionary individuals with some of Africa's most impactful organizations that are driving change in the fields of education, healthcare, humanitarian assistance, technology, agriculture, development, and more. Princeton in Africa's yearlong fellowship program is open to recent graduates from any U.S. or African-based college or university, including citizens of any African country.

This event will celebrate the many individuals , organizations , and communities that have contributed to Princeton in Africa's successful growth and development over the course of the past 25 years. Additionally, the ceremony will acknowledge two outstanding honorees, both of whom have demonstrated a significant commitment to the continent and the advancement of African affairs: Meg Whitman, former U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, and Gbenga Oyebode, co-founder of the prestigious African law firm, Aluko & Oyebode. Additionally, Mary Maker, South Sudanese Refugee Education Activist and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, will MC the event .

Princeton in Africa's Executive Director, Damilola Akinyele Wolfgarten commented, "This event will serve as a tremendous opportunity to honor and celebrate 25 years of commitment, service , leadership, collaboration , and impact across the African continent . We are thrilled by this year's honorees and look forward to acknowledging their accomplishments in their respective fields. We also look forward to highlighting Princeton in Africa's important mission, as well as our exceptional network of alumni and host organization partners. This event will support our ambitious goal to significantly increase our programming in response to the countless young leaders and host organization partners that are eager to engage with our program."

As the premier and longest-standing provider of post-graduate fellowships on the continent, Princeton in Africa has placed 750 Fellows with 130 organizations in 37 countries. To learn more about the organization, please visit www.princetoninafrica.org.

Sponsorships and tickets to the event can be purchased at : https://us.givergy.com/Princeton-in-Africa-25th-Anniversary , or by emailing events@princetoninafrica.org.

Contact: Tim Cummings, Development Director 609.258.7215 or events@princetoninafrica.org.