Morocco: Al Haouz Earthquake - Agricultural Projects Completed or Nearing Completion (Regional Directorate)

Marrakech — One year after the Al Haouz earthquake, all the projects programmed for the agricultural sector have been completed or are in the final stages of completion, enabling agricultural activity to resume in the affected areas.

The results of the emergency program drawn up and implemented, pursuant to the High Royal Instructions, in the provinces of Al Haouz and Chichaoua, are very positive and significant achievements in the agricultural sector have been made, according to a statement by the Marrakech-Safi Regional Directorate of Agriculture.

Worth 185 million dirhams, this program, which benefited over 42,000 farmers in the region, focused on four main areas, according to the same source, adding that the various aspects of this program have had a very positive impact on the farmers affected in the communes hardest hit by the earthquake, who have resumed their farming activities and continue to benefit from the support of the Department of Agriculture's services within the framework of the Generation Green Strategy.

These major achievements in the agricultural sector, as part of the emergency and general upgrading program for the affected areas, are the outcome of the mobilization of all the services of the Department of Agriculture at central, regional and provincial levels, to support the local population.