Algeria: Emir of Qatar Congratulates the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, On His Re-Election

Algiers — The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has congratulated his brother the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on his re-election, wishing him success in his new presidential term and Algeria further progress and development, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also expressed "his aspiration to continue the cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields to strengthen the fraternal relations and common interests," according to the statement.