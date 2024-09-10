Algeria: Goudjil Congratulates Abdelmadjid Tebboune On His Re-Election

Algiers — The Speaker of the Council of the Nation, Salah Goudjil, congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election to lead the country.

"I am pleased to express, on my own behalf and on behalf of the members of the Council of the Nation, my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic," Goudjil said in his congratulation message.

"Our sincere congratulations on your victory, the fruit of the well-deserved trust of the valiant Algerian people, a trust that is further strengthened by your re-election to the country's highest office," said Goudjil.

"I was deeply moved to witness the generous Algerian people, the source of all power and the ultimate decision-maker, demonstrate an unparalleled sense of civic duty and patriotism throughout the election campaign and on the day of the vote, in a climate of democracy and serenity," he asserted.

"Aware of current stakes and vigilant in the face of tomorrow's challenges, intrigues and maneuvers, the Algerian people emerged victorious in an Algeria that you wanted, Mr. President, to be triumphant, thanks to a national consciousness that has dispelled the intentions of obscurantism and despair," he wrote in his message.

"While offering my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes, I extend my sincere congratulations to the Algerian people, both within the country and abroad, for having successfully navigated this significant milestone," he stated, adding: "Mr. President, I reiterate my deep gratitude for all that you have accomplished for the nation. I pray that Almighty Allah grants you the wisdom and strength to fulfill this weighty national responsibility."