Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Defends Anti-Corruption Record

In a robust defense of his administration's anti-corruption efforts at the Ghana Bar Association's Annual Conference, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo outlined the wide-ranging reforms his government has implemented to combat corruption.

He emphasized that his administration's approach has been rooted in legislative, administrative, and technological changes designed to strengthen accountability and transparency across all levels of government.

Central to this effort, according to President Akufo-Addo, was the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, an independent institution tasked with investigating and prosecuting corruption cases. He stated that this office, along with other legislative reforms, has provided Ghana with the necessary tools to tackle corruption head-on. "We have established the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a critical institution in the fight against corruption, and we have provided it with the necessary tools to prosecute those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the Ghanaian people," the President said.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted key legal reforms passed under his government, such as the Witness Protection Act (2018), the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act (2020) - which elevated corruption to a felony - and the Anti-Money Laundering Act. These laws, he explained, have strengthened Ghana's institutional capacity to hold individuals accountable for corrupt practices.

In addition to these legal reforms, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of technology in minimizing opportunities for corruption. His government introduced digital platforms to manage public procurement processes, reducing human involvement and, consequently, the chances of corrupt dealings. He cited the Auditor-General's 2023 report, which showed a 32% reduction in financial irregularities within the public sector, attributing the improvement to these technological interventions.

Despite these reforms, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that his administration has faced criticism from the opposition, particularly from National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader John Dramani Mahama, who has accused the government of being corrupt. In his response, Akufo-Addo defended his administration, pointing out that credible public institutions had cleared both his government and family members of all allegations of misconduct. He added, "I will leave it to the judgement of the Ghanaian public to decide whether it is preferable to be a 'clearing agent' or 'Government Official One,"' referencing the infamous corruption scandal associated with the previous Mahama administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President stressed that his government's fight against corruption is ongoing, driven by a holistic framework of reforms that he believes will leave a lasting impact on Ghana's governance. He pointed out that since taking office in 2017, budgetary allocations for key anti-corruption institutions, including the Office of the Auditor-General, the Judiciary, the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), have seen unprecedented increases. These measures, according to the President, demonstrate his administration's firm commitment to eradicating corruption and enhancing accountability.

As his presidency draws to a close, President Akufo-Addo remains steadfast in defending his government's anti-corruption record, underscoring that the fight against graft requires a long-term commitment that his administration has sought to institutionalize.