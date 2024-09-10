Nigeria: I Won't Rest Till I Get Osimhen to Chelsea - Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has vowed to ensure that Victor Osimhen is signed by Chelsea.

Mikel said this on The Obi One Podcast where he revealed behind-the-scenes details of the deal for Chelsea to sign Osimhen but later collapsed.

Obi said, "I want to make sure, I'm not going to rest until I get him to the club. This is not because he's my friend, a Nigerian or like my younger brother, no. But because he is one of the best strikers in the world right now and Africa's best player.

"I know what he can bring to the club and I'm sure a lot of Chelsea fans also know that."

Mikel, who criticised those accusing the player of greed, described the allegation as "nonsense".

"Victor has come under a lot of criticism about this because people don't know the ins and outs of what happened. You need to know that before you criticise the kid.

'Victor really, really wanted to come to the club and he had to compromise a lot to come to the middle because we did reach an agreement in terms of the salary, in terms of what he wants.

"It was just a few minor details here and there that we couldn't get over the line."

The Chelsea legend further said, "I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, both sides had to compromise.

"It was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn't get over the line and we didn't have much time.

"Both sides really played their part in getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor's side, how much he really wanted to come to the club."

He said Osimhen was disappointed the deal didn't happen.

"I spoke to him when the transfer window shut for 20 minutes. I said 'listen, I'm always here for you, you need to keep your head down, you need to keep working hard, keep training, I know it's not the best situation right now but I know you're strong."

"You know, Victor's a strong character, he's a bit like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa and that's something we're missing at the club, strikers who have that edge, who have that bite who can intimidate defenders and Victor definitely has that', he submitted.

Daily Trust reports that the Premier League club made a late attempt to sign the Nigeria international in the closing stages of the summer transfer window which didn't materialise.

The 25-year-old had previously rejected an offer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, whose €80 million (£67.3m) bid was accepted by Napoli.