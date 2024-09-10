Nigeria: 24 Dead, 163 Injured, Over N22bn Properties Lost in Bauchi Floods

Death toll from recent floods in Bauchi State has hit 24 persons.

Also, 163 persons were injured and properties worth N22.3 billion was destroyed in 16 local government areas affected by flood in the State.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Yakubu Wanka, stated this while briefing journalists at the end of Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

She said Governor Mohammed had set up a committee headed by the Commissioner of Budget and economic planning visited the 16 most affected Local Government Areas of the State.

The Commissioner said they were still compiling their report.

"But from the report they have recorded, 24 lost their life, 163 injured, 16 local Government areas affected, 60 culverts washed away, 12 major roads were cut off, 178 electric poles were destroyed, 11183 livestock and 122,330 household were affected and ,52,000 houses were destroyed.

"When such incident happened, the victims were kept in Primary Schools and later they join their relatives in the town they didn't open any Internally Displaced Persons camp," she said

She said they were working with the ministries of health, education and other relevant ministries on the level of damage and the catastrophe.

The Commissioner said Governor Mohammed had approved additional funding to renovate some culverts.

She said the government also distributed some relief materials like food items, mats, blankets to the victims to ease their sufferings.