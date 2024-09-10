Nigeria: NAFDAC Orders Recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap Over Impurity

9 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced the recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) with batch number 81832M 08.

The soap, produced in Germany, was recalled due to the detection of a harmful chemical impurity.

According to NAFDAC, the soap violates the Cosmetic Products Regulation because it contains Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), also known as Lilial.

This chemical is associated with serious health risks, including reproductive harm and potential effects on unborn children.

In a statement on Monday, NAFDAC detailed the risks associated with BMHCA, noting that it has been banned in cosmetics due to its potential to cause reproductive issues and skin sensitization, which can trigger allergic reactions in users.

"The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is alerting the public about the recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) with batch number 81832M 08, produced in Germany, due to chemical impurity.

"The product does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation, as it contains Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), which is prohibited due to its risks of reproductive harm, danger to unborn children, and potential for causing skin sensitization. Several regulatory authorities in the EU have already banned its marketing," the statement read in part.

Other Dove products that have faced similar recalls or bans in various countries due to BMHCA include Derma Spa Goodness, Men Care, Men Care+ Sensitive Shield, Natural Touch, Nourishing Body Care Light Hydro, Pampering Body Lotion, Go Fresh, Talco con Crema, Go Fresh Pera, Extra Fresh, Goodness3 Skincare Ritual, Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Spray, and Go Fresh Revitalize Nourishing Shower Gel.

