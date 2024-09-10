Nigeria: Release Joe Ajaero Immediately, NLC, Amnesty International Say

"President Bola Tinubu's government persistently attacks and undermines the operations of the NLC, through fabricated allegations..."

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Amnesty International have demanded the immediate and unconditional release of NLC President Joe Ajaero by security agencies.

The NLC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Benson Upah, said it "will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon."

In its statement, Amnesty International said it "strongly condemns the unlawful arrest of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero by the Department of State Services (DSS) today. The labour union leader must be immediately and unconditionally released."

PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrest of Mr Ajaero on Monday morning.

The NLC said the labour leader was arrested at the Abuja airport while trying to board a flight to the UK for a Trade Union Congress gathering.

"The arbitrary arrest of Joe Ajaero shows an escalating crackdown on human rights and restrictions on civic space by the government of President Bola Tinubu."

"President Bola Tinubu's government persistently attacks and undermines the operations of the NLC, through fabricated allegations, raids on NLC headquarters and other forms of harassment and intimidation. This growing culture of impunity and disdain for workers' rights to organize and seek better welfare must stop.

"President Tinubu is setting a new record of utter disregard for the rule of law," Isa Sanusi, head of Amnesty International in Nigeria, wrote in a statement.