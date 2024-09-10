Nigeria/Rwanda: Rwanda Vs Nigeria (Preview) - Super Eagles Seek Another Victory in Afcon Qualifiers

Rwanda began their qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Libya, with Innocent Nshuti equalising for the Wasps in the second half.

After a convincing 3-0 win over Benin Republic in their opening AFCON qualifier, Nigeria's Super Eagles are looking to continue their winning streak against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Nigerian time.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen, who began his fourth stint with the team on a high note, emphasised the importance of winning in an interview with NFF.com, saying, "We play to win all the time, because Nigerians expect their team to win all the time. And because we have a team with great personnel, we play every team with respect but we don't get intimidated by any. Our objective for Tuesday's game is the three points."

Team captain William Troost-Ekong also echoed the coach's sentiments as he reiterated the Super Eagles desire to stay top in their group

"We are here for a purpose. With Coach Eguavoen, who has coached the team before, we all feel like a family. We will play for each other and go for the three points that will establish us at the top of the table," The Captain told thenff.com.

Tuesday's match is the first of four encounters between the two teams in the next 12 months, with Rwanda seeking their first win against Nigeria.

German coach Torsten Spittler has instilled confidence in the Amavubi, who are unbeaten in their last two matches.

Possible lineup

Nigeria's lineup is expected to feature goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali who made a couple of saves in Saturday's match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Captain William will be leading from the rear, with the quartet of Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, and Bruno Onyemaechi expected to form a formidable backline.

Wilfred Ndidi will likely anchor the midfield, with Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Samuel Chukwueze leading the attack.

Rwanda's possible starting lineup includes goalkeeper Ntwari, defenders Omborenga, Mutsinzi, Manzi, and Niyomugabo, midfielders Rebangouka, Bizimana, G Mugisha, Muhire, and Kwizera, and forward Nshuti.

Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between Nigeria and Rwanda. The Super Eagles have never lost to the Wasps, winning twice and drawing three times. The two teams have also met twice in AFCON qualifying matches, with Nigeria drawing away and winning at home in 2012.

Prediction

With a renewed sense of cohesion and the return of key players, Nigeria appears more formidable than ever, but Rwanda's recent form poses a significant challenge.

Nevertheless, many still expect the Super Eagles to rise to the occasion and secure at least a slim victory.

"We have a team with great personnel, and we play every team with respect but we don't get intimidated by any," Coach Augustine added.

The team has only appeared in the AFCON once, in 2004, and is seeking to qualify for the 2025 edition.

The Super Eagles, on the other hand, have not only qualified for multiple editions of the Africa Cup of Nations but they are also three-time champions.

Presently, they are seeking to extend their winning streak under Augustine, who successfully masterminded a 3-0 win over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in his first match since taking over as interim coach.