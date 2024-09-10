Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for N1.5m Bribe to Get Shiites Member Released

10 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested a man, Alhaji Shuaibu Shugaba Dass, suspected to be a member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) known as Shi'ites for allegedly attempting to bribe police officers with a sum of N1.5 million cash in order to secure the release of one of its members, Abdulkareem Ahmed, who is in custody.

CP Benneth Igweh, FCT Police Commissioner, who was speaking with newsmen while parading the suspect at the command in Abuja, on Monday, said the suspect, who resides at Durumi 1 of Abuja, was arrested on September, 5, 2024 around 2pm.

He said the suspect had approached its operatives with the said money to secure the release of the suspect, whom he said is one of the strong members and financiers of the proscribed Shi'ites sect in the FCT.

According to him, the suspect was arrested by operatives of the State Intelligence Department during an operation led by ACP Mohammed Suleiman Baba.

He said both suspects were linked to the murder of two police officers, late ASP Innocent Agabi and late Inspector Alexander Odey, in which three other officers were injured during an attack by the Shi'ites members at Wuse market junction, in Abuja on Sunday, August, 25, 2024.

The police commissioner, who said both suspects are currently in custody undergoing interrogation, added that they would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

He, therefore, reassured members of the public of the command's commitment to defeat crime in all its forms across the territory.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.