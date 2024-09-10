Nigeria: Federal Govt Removes Varsities' Research Grants From TSA

10 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

The federal government has directed that third-party research grant funds of federal universities and research institutions be excluded from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

This was contained in a letter from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to vice-chancellors, dated 6th September 2024 and seen by our correspondent on Monday in Abuja.

The minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, communicated the president's directive to the coordinating minister of finance and national economy, Wale Edun, mandating the exemption.

The directive also allows universities and research institutions to operate their endowment fund accounts in commercial banks, enhancing their financial autonomy and promoting research and innovation in the country.

The NUC letter, signed by acting executive secretary Chris Maiyaki, stated: "The National Universities Commission received the directive from the honourable minister of education, Ref. DE/HE/37/VII/324, dated 4th September 2024. This correspondence forwarded a letter from the Principal Secretary to the president, State House, dated 23rd July 2024, Ref. PRES/87/MF/71/198/MBEP/15."

"The letter communicates the president's directive to exclude third-party research grant funds of federal universities and research institutions from the Treasury Single Account and to grant these institutions autonomy in operating their endowment fund accounts in commercial banks."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.