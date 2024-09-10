Liberia: 47 Escape in Kakata Jail Break

Dozens of inmates escaped from the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County on Sunday evening, the government said Monday. The escapees, 47 in total, were able to make their way out of the prison facility due to a breach in the prison security system, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the inmates escaped due to a security breach at the facility," the statement revealed.

The Justice Ministry said that it was "deeply concerned about this incident and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the recapture of the escaped inmates."

In response, the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Liberia National Police and prison authorities, has initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the breach. Additionally, the Ministry said steps are being taken to bolster security measures to prevent future occurrences.

Expressing deep concern, the Ministry assured the public that all necessary efforts are underway to ensure the swift recapture of the escapees.

The national police have also deployed additional officers to assist in the search for the fugitives, the ministry said.

The Ministry emphasized that the safety of citizens remains the government's top priority. It called on anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escaped inmates to come forward and reminded the public that harboring or assisting fugitives is a serious criminal offense.

"We urge the escaped inmates to surrender voluntarily at the nearest police station or prison facility to avoid further legal consequences," the Ministry warned.

The Ministry stressed that no act of lawlessness will be tolerated. It encouraged the public to remain calm and support the government's efforts to maintain peace and security. It also pledged to provide updates as the search continues and expressed its appreciation to the public for their ongoing support and cooperation in safeguarding national security.

Prisons in Liberia are often severely overcrowded, and inmates lack access to enough food and basic medical care. Last year, the Monrovia Central Prison reportedly ran out of food, while a few across the country could no longer take in inmates due to lack of space and food.

A large number of inmates are also detained without a trial. A November 2022 U.N. report revealed that nearly 80 percent of inmates nationwide were pretrial detainees.