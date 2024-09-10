Nigeria: Nass Urged to Support 'Made in Nigeria' Products, Services

Abuja — The Idealab Agency, a federal government initiative, has appealed to lawmakers, management, and staff of the National Assembly to promote and patronize "Made in Nigeria" products and services. This move aims to create and sustain employment opportunities in the country.

Director General Emmanuel Aondoakaa appealed at a press conference in Abuja, emphasizing the need for partnerships to facilitate grants, aid, scholarships, market access, employment placements, and loan programs.

He highlighted the challenges faced by Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidies and the need for intervention programs to mitigate these difficulties.

Aondoakaa announced the Federal Government Talent Export Initiative, which trains Nigerians in high-level digital skills to tap into the global economy.

He also mentioned the World Bank Group's collaboration and the goal to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2027.

Chairman of the Idealab Board, Dr. Christiana Solanke-Olajide, commended President Bola Tinubu's target of lifting 50 million Nigerians out of poverty and highlighted the agency's vocational and financial empowerment programs for unemployed and employed individuals, including skills acquisition, catering, tailoring, soap making, and animal husbandry.

The agency aims to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through innovation, skill acquisition, and job creation. They urged the National Assembly to mobilize and create awareness about these opportunities to address poverty and create wealth in the country.

"One of such intervention programmes is called, the Federal Government Talent Export initiative where ordinary Nigerians can be trained on high level digital skills to tap into the globalisation economy by living in Nigeria and working remotely for interventional brands and earning as much as N10 million monthly.

"Travel abroad through direct employment with the World Bank Group and other partner nations/multinationals by acquiring some special skills sets through the

Idealab Agency with 100% fully funded sponsorships.

