Ghana: Heartfelt Philanthropy Network Visits Street Academy

For the past five years, members and staff of the Heartfelt Philanthropy Network (HPN), an organisation from the Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom, have made it a tradition to visit the Street Academy annually to celebrate the students' achievements.

On Friday, the team continued with this cherished tradition, bringing joy and support to the academy's young learners.

In an interview, Mrs Yvonne, the CEO and Founder of HPN, shared the organisation's reason behind this initiative.

"Our goal is to break the cycle of poverty and ensure that every child, regardless of their financial status, can afford education. We believe in empowering children through education."

HPN has not only been celebrating the students' successes but also provided continuous support throughout the year.

During this year's visit, they donated a variety of essential school supplies, including bags, books, pens, pencils, and erasers, among other items. These donations were intended to support the children, particularly those transitioning to public sector education for further studies.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of Zilda Yaa, popularly known as DJ Zel, a 14-year-old girl who is one of the youngest DJs.

DJ Zel is a beneficiary of HPN's kindness and has thrived under the guidance of dedicated mentors. She used the occasion to encourage the students to take their studies and passions seriously, urging them to listen to their teachers and parents, as these efforts will benefit them greatly in the long run.

Ataa Lartey, the Director and Founder of Street Academy, expressed his gratitude to HPN for their unwavering support.

He praised the organisation for celebrating each milestone with the academy and prayed for their continued success, hoping they would maintain their valuable support for the children's education.

Ataa Lartey stated that the Academy would continue to bring meaning into the lives of these unfortunate children, adding that the academy was also producing a number of sports talents as it did in the past with former world boxing champion, Joseph Agbeko and others.