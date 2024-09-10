Ghana: Diplomats Show Prowess in Sports - At 2nd 'Day With the Diplomatic C'nity' Games

Members of the diplomatic community, including Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the various countries to Ghana, together with their families, took part in a sport and cultural event held at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex in Burma Camp, Accra, on Saturday.

Dubbed, 'A Day with the Diplomatic Community,' the event which was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI), was to foster community spirit and enhance cooperation between the ministry and the diplomatic community.

It was under the theme, 'Strengthening Relationship, Creating Lasting Memories.'

They competed in football, basketball, tennis, lime and spoon, swimming, and sack race.

The diplomats showed their abilities in sports with impressive performance in the disciplines.

It was preceded by an aerobic session after which the ambassadors defeated the MoFARI 1-0 in a football match, while the B team of the MoFARI defeated the B team of the diplomatic community 3-1.

Also, in the men's 50 metres freestyle swimming race, the United States of America (USA) placed first with a time of 29 seconds, with Togo and Ghana, while the Mexico won in the female category.

Participants were also served with Ghanaian, Mexican, Chinese, and Zambian dishes as well as drinks, while medals and trophies were awarded to winners of the various sporting disciplines at the end of the event.

Speaking to the media, the Minister of FARI, Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the event was important in creating a platform for the ministry and diplomats to have fun and informal interactions aside their official duties.

The Chief Director of MoFARI, Ambassador Ramses Cleland, stated that the MoFARI, based on the success of the maiden edition held last year, had expanded significant resources to attract greater attendance and participation in order to increase patronage for this year's edition.