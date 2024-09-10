Ghana: Dominion College Ordains New Reverend Minister

The Dominion College of Bishops on Saturday commissioned and ordained the Founder and Lead Facilitator of Honeycomb Ministries, a non-denominational end-time revival movement, Ms Cecilia Dansu as Reverend Minister in Accra.

Minister Dansu who has attended intensive theological seminaries and gazetted by the government was ordained in recognition of her humanitarian outreach and dedication of spreading the word of God to schools and communities.

The colourful service which was officiated by the Deputy Prelate of the Dominion College of Bishops, Bishop Dr Albert Ken Dapatem and Director of Programmes, Bishop Peter Koomson was attended by family and love ones.

In a short exhortation on the theme: 'You were chosen for a purpose (John 15,16),' the Associate Pastor of Change Life Baptist Church, Rev. Samuel Ohemeng Damptey, admonished Christians to avail themselves for the gift of God to operate in them.

According to him, it was not only the clergy that the Lord had called but each and every one for a specific purpose.

He indicated that for one to identify his/her God given talent, you have to first identify your ministry and call, complete the ministry and put it to work.

This, he said, would be rewarded by the Maker depending on the fulfilment of the assignment given you.

"If you cannot preach like Paul, or all the other Bishops, at least there's something you can do. You can share the word of God with children for the bible says, He has chosen us for a purpose to bear fruit- a fruit that will last--and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you," he added.

Rev. Damptey charged the newly ordained minister to be committed to the cause of God, and use her mantle to save people and expand the ministry, whiles keeping in mind that she was called by God to spread His message.

She was presented with a Holy Bible, pastoral collar and awarded a certificate of recognition.

As part of the consecration, the officers used the opportunity to officially inaugurate her ministry, the Honeycomb Ministries to ascertain the feasibility of the ministry's vision and action plans.

In addition, a two Christian publications authored by her was also launched to shapen the Christian youth in their everyday lives with God.

Rev. Dansu expressed gratitude to God and loves ones for the honour and accepted the call to lead the charge by using the resources given to her by God to promote His work and the vision and mission of the ministry.