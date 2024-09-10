Nigeria: Rage Wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Nigeria Heads to World Stage

In a thrilling display of talent and energy, Charles Ekwem better known as Rage, emerged victorious at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Nigeria National Finals, which recently took place at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. The event, known for its unique mix of freestyle dance and crowd-voting format, showcased Nigeria's most dynamic dancers, but it was Rage who stood out from the rest.

His electrifying performance earned him the top spot, securing the coveted opportunity to represent Nigeria at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Mumbai later this year. As the competition heats up globally, all eyes are now on Rage, who is set to take his talent and passion for dance to an international stage.

Rage, a standout member of the renowned 3ple Threat dance crew, which also includes King Davinci and BJ-Miah, continues the group's legacy of excellence. The trio has consistently dominated the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition, with King Davinci claiming the title in 2022, followed by BJ-Miah in 2023. Now, Rage has added his name to the prestigious roster of champions, making it a hat-trick of wins for the group. Their unstoppable streak solidifies 3ple Threat as a powerhouse in Nigeria's dance scene.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Rage, whose journey in the dance world has been one of persistence and creativity. With this win, he joins an elite group of dancers vying for the world title, and his success serves as an inspiration for young dancers across Nigeria. The world eagerly awaits to see if Rage's distinctive style will claim the global crown in Mumbai.