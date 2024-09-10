Nigeria: Flood Displaces Thousands in Maiduguri, Cuts Off 12 Yobe Council Areas From State Capital

10 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Thousands of residents in Maiduguri, Borno state capital and parts of Jere local government area are now stranded and displaced following the collapse of the dyke and overflow of Alau Dam which is about 10kms away from the metropolis.

Since last week, the State Government led by the Secretary to the Government, Bukar Tijjani led a Delegation to assess the situation of the Dam and reassured the general public that there was no cause for alarm or panicking as measures would be taken to mitigate any disaster, but to no avail as the water flow into the city since Monday evening to date.

The incident have so far consumed many communities including the Shehu's palace, Monday Market, Post Office area, Gwange, Moromoro Customs Bridge, Zoo, Bulabullin among others.

This is as in Yobe state, only five local government areas remain accessible to Damaturu the state capital. These include Nangere, Potiskum, Fika, Fune and Gujba, while the other 12 local government areas such as Nguru, Jakusco, Gashua, Gaidam, and many more were totally cut off as flooding has destroyed bridges, roads, houses, and property worth billions of naira.

According to s short statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, Borno State Command on Tuesday morning, ASP Kenneth Daso said: "Following the devastating effect of flooding, citizens are advised to avoid flooding routes and stay in safer areas as Police and other relevant government agencies are doing everything possible to ensure safety of lives and property".

