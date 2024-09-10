The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) through its Interim Committee expresses deep sorrow over the passing of two esteemed members within the month of September.

The journalism community is profoundly affected by this unfortunate sequence of events, marking a period of collective mourning as we bid farewell to Timothy T. Seaklon of the Independent Inquirer Newspaper and Fidel Saydee of the Atlantic Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Radio.

The late Journalist Timothy T. Seaklon, who died in Monrovia on September 4, 2028, served as Editor of the Inquirer Newspaper for many years before moving to the Independent Inquirer's Newspaper, where he served as Managing Editor of the paper prior to his death. The deceased served the Independent Inquirer Newspaper over the past years diligently.

As for the late Journalist Fidel Saydee, who served as Station Manager of ABC Radio, was pronounced dead at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at about 2 pm, after a period of illness. Among other positions he held prior to his death was Director of Communication at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU).

The two fallen members of the PUL will be highly missed for their individual contributions to the development of the Union, and their passing will leave a void.

Meanwhile, the PUL extends condolences to the bereaved families of our two fallen colleagues' families for their untimely deaths and urges them to take solace in the Lord as we mourn their loss. In this period of mourning, members of our Union are called upon to use Timothy and Fidel's sudden passing to unite members of the PUL.

The Union will soon announce the commencement of a shared book of condolence in honor of our departed colleagues, following consultations with their families and close associates.