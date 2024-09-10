Liberia: Local Farmer Seeks Support From Government

A local farmer in Maryland County is appealing to the government for financial assistance to boost yield.

A former representative candidate for Maryland County Electoral District#2 is seeking financial assistance from the government through the Ministry of Agriculture to improve agricultural production in this area.

Farmer Tomaul Y. Hoto contested in the 2023 election in Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County.

According to him, it's important that the Unity Party-led administration headed by President Joseph Boakai address the needs of local farmers in Maryland and throughout Liberia.

Mr. Hoto expressed frustration over lack of support from government to farmers amidst its ARREST agenda.

He alleged that palm farmers in Maryland have long been neglected, stressing a need for financial aid and implements.

He said that despite the country's vast land area, the lack of resources and government support has been a major hindrance to agricultural growth.

He lamented that the lack of financial support has seriously limited his ability to compensate the 50 workers he has in his palm plantation.

He said this has led him to join several corporations under the Maryland Oil Palm Farmers Union and has advised him to open a bank account to qualify for government grants through its implementing partners, but he has not received a dime from the government up to present.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also lamented that the lack of transportation for crops during harvest has caused significant financial losses for farmers in the Southeast. He added that farmers face difficulties in transporting produce to markets, particularly to neighboring Ivory Coast, once the Cavalla River overflows.

Mr. Hoto said the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation's failure to support local farmers through its out-growers program seriously threatens farmers' survival in the region.

Maryland County Acting Agriculture Coordinator and Focus Person for the Smallholders Agriculture Transformation Agri-business and Refertilization Project, Mr. Flomo P. Shorr, has assured farmers in the southeast that the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, will address their challenges.

He disclosed that a $48 million World Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development-sponsored project intended to support agricultural activities in nine counties, including Maryland, will help to solve some of the situations farmers are going through. The project focuses on palm and rice farms, as well as vegetable cultivation, over a five-year period.

The Acting Agriculture Coordinator acknowledged the transition from one government to another but affirmed that efforts are underway to address the sector's challenges.