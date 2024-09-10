Liberia: Boakai to Receive Honorary Doctorate Degree

Monrovia — The Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons is expected to confer an honorary doctoral degree on President Joseph Boakai for his many contributions to the institution.

The College's Secretary General, Dr. Philderald Pratt, said in a press conference here that the conferring ceremony will take place during the eighth convocation and the annual general meeting of the College.

Dr. Pratt continues that the college's faculty will also confer medical doctor degrees on 17 Liberians who have successfully completed the institution's requirements.

He explains that the 17 graduates are from the four faculties: internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, family medicine, and surgery.

According to him, Dr. Emmanuel Akimi, President of the West African College of Physicians and Surgeons based in Nigeria, will deliver the keynote at the convocation.

Dr. Pratt describes doctors at various hospitals as researchers who take notes of pertinent results or trends within society that they want to share with their colleagues.

He says representatives of colleges, physicians, and surgeons from the West African sub-region are also expected to attend and share their experiences.

He adds that members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international non-governmental organizations in the health sector will also attend.

He says the scientific meeting will endeavor to bring together the largest number of medical professionals, significant personalities, and high-profile personalities.

The Secretary General of the College of Physicians and Surgeons notes that some of the presentations will help develop a strategy or a roadmap for tackling the unforeseeable high rate of cases of certain diseases.

"Based on the research," he went on, "the meeting can use the research findings for the betterment of the public after sharing such results with other colleagues."

Dr. Pratt reveals that the scientific meeting, to be graced by medical doctors, scientists, representatives of international organizations, government officials, and diplomatic corps members, will be held under the theme: "Making Post-Graduate Medical Training in Liberia More Impactful." Editing by Jonathan Browne