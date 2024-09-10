Liberia: House Introduces New Administrative Measures

Capitol Hill — The new measures were introduced amid findings from investigations into the Specialized Committee's allegation of budget alterations.

House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has introduced several new administrative measures in the Budget Transmittal to the office of the President to improve the budget process.

These measures are designed to enhance transparency and accountability within the Government's budgetary process.

Among the new directives, the Speaker has mandated that all future budget transmittals to the President must be accompanied by a transmittal cover signed by the Speaker himself.

Additionally, the office of the Chief Clerk has been ordered to implement a record-keeping system to track all documents, including information on who checks them in and out.

Further, the Speaker has called for restrictions on document retrieval by the records custodian in the Chief Clerk's office.

The Speaker has instructed the Rules, Order, and Administration Committee to provide additional facilities for the Chief Clerk's office to improve efficiency.

These measures, according to a release by the Press & Public Affairs Department, aimed at tightening controls and preserve the integrity of the budget process.

In response to the findings from the specialized investigative committee's report on the alleged alteration of the budget, the House of Representatives has also established two subcommittees under the Ways, Means, Finance, and Development Planning Committee. Rep. P. Mike Jurry chairs the Subcommittee on Revenue, while Rep. Dorwohn Gleekia chairs the Subcommittee on Expenditure.

Moreover, a Budget Advisory Committee, chaired by Rep. Samuel Kogar, has been formed to oversee and manage the budget process, ensuring its alignment with the new administrative measures.

These steps represent a concerted effort by Speaker Koffa and the House of Representatives to strengthen oversight and governance in Liberia's fiscal management.