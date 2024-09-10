Senegal: China Pledges 27 Billion CFA Grant to Senegal

9 September 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Biran Gaye

President Xi Jinping has announced aid of 27 billion FCFA granted to Senegal during a one-on-one meeting with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, reports say.

The China-Africa Forum, which has brought significant results for Senegal, also signed several agreements between Beijing and Dakar.

These agreements cover cooperation in the fields of information and communication technology, the creation of an Investment Working Group, as well as economic cooperation. They also aim to promote sustainable investments and strengthen human resource capacities.

China is committed to supporting the modernization of Senegal's agriculture sector by sending agricultural technology experts to help build industrial parks, according to reports.

Beijing also plans to expand cooperation in emerging fields such as new energy and support Senegal in its process of industrialization and agricultural modernization.

"China will continue to send agricultural technology experts to support Senegal and expand cooperation in emerging fields," President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by reports.

For his part, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed his satisfaction with the partnership with China, highlighting the solid collaboration established since 2016 in the areas of trade, agriculture and health.

