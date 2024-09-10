Senegal: Prime Minister Sonko to Deliver Policy Programmes This Week

9 September 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Biran Gaye

Senegal's president has scheduled September 13, 2024 for the declaration of the general policy programme by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, ending the long-standing feud between the national assembly and the prime minister.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in a letter, notified the parliament of the date of the prime minister's general policy statement.

"The National Assembly takes note of this decision, which is in line with the republican tradition," the parliament confirms in a press release issued on Friday.

The policy declaration was initially set for September 11 following the amendment of parliament's internal regulations to recognise the post of prime minister.

Since the coming of the new government, Prime Minister Sonko has insisted that he will not present his government's policy statement before parliament unless the latter amends its regulations to recognize the process. This culminated in the filing of a vote of no confidence by Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition members of parliament, which was rejected last week. The opposition members denounced what it calls 'ineffective governance' and non-recognition of their legitimacy as lawmakers.

With many challenging the legitimacy and calling for the dissolution of the parliament, it remains to be seen whether Bassirou Diomaye Faye will dissolve the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.