Senegal: Prime Minister Sonko to Deliver Policy Programmes This Week

Senegal's president has scheduled September 13, 2024 for the declaration of the general policy programme by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, ending the long-standing feud between the national assembly and the prime minister.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in a letter, notified the parliament of the date of the prime minister's general policy statement.

"The National Assembly takes note of this decision, which is in line with the republican tradition," the parliament confirms in a press release issued on Friday.

The policy declaration was initially set for September 11 following the amendment of parliament's internal regulations to recognise the post of prime minister.

Since the coming of the new government, Prime Minister Sonko has insisted that he will not present his government's policy statement before parliament unless the latter amends its regulations to recognize the process. This culminated in the filing of a vote of no confidence by Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition members of parliament, which was rejected last week. The opposition members denounced what it calls 'ineffective governance' and non-recognition of their legitimacy as lawmakers.

With many challenging the legitimacy and calling for the dissolution of the parliament, it remains to be seen whether Bassirou Diomaye Faye will dissolve the National Assembly.