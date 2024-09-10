Gambia: Peace360 Initiative Plants Over 200 Trees in Soma

Peace360 Initiative- The Gambia has planted over 200 trees in Jarra Soma, Lower River Region (LRR).

The activity is part of its annual tree-planting exercise to support the community to avert the effects of climate change.

The trees were planted in Jarra Soma Upper Basic and Senior Secondary School, Soma Area Council, Soma Community Radio Station, and Soma Health Centre respectively.

Peace360 Initiative aims to provide a conducive environment for the inhabitants as the country grapples with the increasingly severe impacts of climate change ranging from erratic rainfall patterns disrupting agricultural cycles to rising sea levels threatening coastal livelihoods.

The Country Representative cum Global Programs Coordinator of Peace360 Initiative- The Gambia Mariama Sallah, said the tree planting exercises have a significant impact on the environment and the community experiencing the impact of climate change.

She further highlighted that reforestation exercises help to mitigate climate challenges which is posing great concern to the rural communities in the country and she hopes that her organisation will play a role in mitigating the impact.

'Together, we are making a difference, and I am proud to be part of such a passionate and dedicated team. Let's continue to work together for a greener and more sustainable future,' she said.

The Principal of Jarra Soma Upper Basic School, Mr Jarju, said the exercise is commendable. He was happy to receive the Peace360 Initiative in his school.

He said the organisation should continue with its effort of mitigation strategy through tree planting exercise. He commended the organisation's service and also encouraged more youths in to engage in community service.