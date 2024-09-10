Nigeria/Rwanda: Rwanda Vs Nigeria (Live Updates) - Super Eagles Seek to Tame Wasps in Kigali

After a dominant 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their group opener, the Super Eagles are currently leading Group D.

The Nigerian Super Eagles are in East Africa for their second match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

The Coach Augustine Eguavoen-led team will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

After a dominant 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their group opener, the 2023 AFCON finalists are currently leading Group D.

Rwanda and Libya trail with a single point each, while Benin Republic, coached by Gernot Rohr, sit at the bottom of the group.

As the Super Eagles aim to extend their winning streak, Rwanda's Amavubi will seek to cause an upset against one of the continent's top teams, boasting quality players who ply their trade abroad.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates...

Kickoff in Kigali is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nigerian time.

The game is underway in Kigali

Coach Augustine Eguavoen makes only one change to the Saturday's winning team with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru taking the place of Alex Iwobi

Throw in for Nigeria

Early chance for Nigeria as Ademola Lookman whips in low cross miscued by Bruno Onyemachi

Another effort by Wilfred Ndidi well taken care of by the Rwanda goalkeeper

Rwanda win their first corner kick of the game

Seven minutes gone...

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria

Free kick for Nigeria... Samuel Chukwueze fouled by the Rwanda

Rwanda beginning to threaten the Super Eagles backline but no breakthrough for the Amavubis

Ola Aina tries a counter attacking run but a heavy touch by the defender lets the ball away

Great Chance.... Ademola Lookman with a good effort but the Rwanda goalkeeper makes a decent save

Free kick for Rwanda from a promising position but well taken care of by the Super Eagles defenders

22 minutes gone...

Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria

The Super Eagles get the ball in the net but the referee has ruled out the goal... Controversially

Super Eagles with their first corner kick but well defended by the Rwanda defenders

Big chance... Victor Boniface comes pretty close but his effort rattles the crossbar

The Rwanda goalkeeper appears injured as he is receiving attention from the medics ...

Another close chance goes begging as Bruno Onyemachi's header misses target by inches

Four minutes added time

Corner kick for Rwanda

Victor Boniface goes down in the Rwanda box but referee says no infringement committed

The first half gradually winding down...still a barren affair in Kigali

Great block by William Troost-Ekong