Nigeria: Taiwan Strengthens Ties With Nigeria, Holds Business Forum in Lagos

Arthur Eriye

The 2024 edition of the Taiwan Trade Business Forum, organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), concluded successfully on over the weekend in Lagos.

The forum aimed to enhance bilateral trade ties between Taiwan and Nigeria and explore new business opportunities.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the Chairman, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Mr James Huang, said Taiwan is set to revolutionize the global tech scene, with Nigeria at the forefront of its strategic focus.

According to Huang, Taiwan is the leading country in terms of information technology industries.

Spotlighting Taiwan's dominance in Information Technology (IT), electronic manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said that it was eager to forge innovative partnerships with African enterprises and governments.

"Taiwan is at the forefront in terms of information technology industries and we are the most critical country when it comes to electronic manufacturing, information and technology transformation.

"We are also the most critical country when it comes to AI, because Taiwanese companies produce more than 90 per cent of global computer servers and data centres. So, I see a very bright future for cross-federal cooperation between Taiwan and African countries, particularly Nigeria," Huang said.

He noted that Nigeria and Taiwan are poised for robust collaboration in strategic sectors including petrochemicals, machinery and consumer goods.

Huang explained further that Nigeria being Africa's largest oil producer has an upstream and downstream capabilities that aligns with Taiwan's strengths in petrochemical industries.

He stressed that this synergy would present opportunities for cooperation in chemicals, machine tools, auto parts, and consumer goods.

Also speaking, Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Sola Obadimu, said that Nigeria's strategic position in Africa made it a vital partner for Taiwan.

He noted that Nigeria recognized the importance of nurturing the relationship and capitalizing on the opportunities presented.

"It is essential for us to be proactive and seize these opportunities, instead of risking being overshadowed by Taiwan's potential partnerships with other African nations,"Obadimu said. President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, said, "Nigeria and Taiwan have a rich history of trade and investment, marked by steady growth and expansion. Taiwan has consistently provided Nigeria with high-quality, cutting-edge technology, materials and services.