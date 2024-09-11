Nigeria: BBNaija 9 - Your Set Is Too Boring, Toke Makinwa Tells Housemates

10 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu and Nafisat Abdulrahman

Big Brother Naija 'The Buzz' show host, Toke Makinwa has told housemates in the ongoing season 9 'No Loose Guard' reality TV show, that their stay in the game is void of drama and excitement.

Makinwa revealed this when she made a quick stop to "greet" the housemates on Tuesday.

The Buzz show presenter charged the housemates to bring out their inner selves and make the house active.

She however encouraged them to break boundaries and create lifelong relationships from the show, commending them for the "most peaceful season so far"

LEADERSHIP understands that fans of the BBNaija show have incessantly taken to social media to complain that the ongoing season 9 'No Loose Guard' set is the most boring so far.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.