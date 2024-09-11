Nigeria Health Watch to Host Nutrition Forum On Addressing Coordination Bottlenecks for Improved Nutrition Outcomes

blog

In response to the ongoing challenges in achieving better nutrition outcomes in Nigeria, Nigeria Health Watch is organising a Nutrition Forum titled Addressing Coordination Bottlenecks in Nigeria for Improved Nutrition Outcomes. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Nigeria currently ranks 109th out of 129 countries on the Global Hunger Index, with a score that categorises its level of hunger as "serious." This situation has been exacerbated by the acute malnutrition crisis affecting millions of children, particularly in the Northern states. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), 4.41 million children under five years are acutely malnourished, with 1.04 million of them suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). The October 2024 Cadre Harmonisé analysis further projects that about 26.5 million people will face high levels of food insecurity in Nigeria this year, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated action.

Recognising that the causes of malnutrition are multifaceted and require a multisectoral approach, Nigeria Health Watch aims to bring together key national and sub-national stakeholders. This forum will serve as a platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities related to improving the coordination of nutrition efforts across the country. By enhancing collaboration among government agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector, and development partners, the forum seeks to develop more effective strategies for implementing nutrition and food security programs.

This year's Nutrition Forum will focus on highlighting gaps in nutrition coordination, enhancing coordination efforts, developing complementary approaches for stakeholders and fostering collaboration to enhance the effectiveness of interventions and promote knowledge sharing.

Speaking ahead of the event,Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch, noted, "This forum is vital to addressing the critical challenges in Nigeria's nutrition landscape. By fostering collaboration and enhancing coordination, we can significantly improve the nutrition outcomes for millions of Nigerians."

The panel discussions will address the complexities of multisectoral coordination and explore strategies for deploying complementary approaches in nutrition coordination. In anticipation of the event, Mrs Ladidi K. Bako-Aiyegbusi, mni, the Director/Head of the Nutrition Department in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, added, "Through strengthened coordination and collaboration with partners and stakeholders, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has taken proactive steps by developing Sectoral National Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition, Annual Operation Plans, Strategies, and Guidelines to work towards improved nutrition outcomes."

Participants unable to attend the event in person are encouraged to join online by registering on Zoom here: http://nhwat.ch/MACBiNfINO11

About Nigeria Health Watch:

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians. Nigeria Health Watch's unique capacity lies in its communication and health expertise, which enables the organisation to provide solutions for evidence-based communications and advocacy in the health sector.

Learn more at www.nigeriahealthwatch.com

Contact Person: Asari Uzoamaka Ndem

Email Address: asari@nigeriahealthwatch.com

Twitter: @nighealthwatch

Facebook: @nigeriahealthwatch