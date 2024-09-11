Nigeria: Maiduguri Flood Couldn't Have Come At a Worst Time - ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with people across the Northern States, and indeed other areas in Nigeria, over the deluge of water from flooded rivers, streams, other water courses and bursts or release of overflows from dams.

ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said the floods could not have come at a worst time when Nigerians are facing other challenges.

He then called on the federal and state governments as well as all relevant agencies including the armed forces to as a matter of urgency provide relief to the victims to ease their suffering.

According to the statement, "The floods have resulted in catastrophic inundation of several communities, leaving in their wake tales of woes including deaths, property losses and disruptions to livelihoods.

"Coming as they are amid already daunting existential challenges, occasioned with unprecedented economic meltdown, runaway inflation, astronomical increase in the prices of goods and services, insecurity challenges, food shortages, etc., the floods could not have come at worst times.

"For example, on Tuesday, 10th September, 2024, Nigerians woke up to be inundated with heart-wrenching video clips of water literally swarming Maiduguri, the Borno State capital which flooded homes, streets, and other property bringing life to a standstill."

He recalled that earlier, weeks of rains in other parts of the North, have resulted in submerged homes and farmlands, water dam bursts, broken infrastructures, collapsed bridges, cutting off of major highways, in many states.

He added, "The sad sounds and images from Maiduguri are symptomatic of the situation in many communities across the states, with no end in sight."